Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 12 permanent staff positions in the primary care Psychologist category, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

