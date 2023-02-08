Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary contest for Ib-Health Monitor
Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 7 fixed statutory staff positions in the Monitor category, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

