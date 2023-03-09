Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary contest for technician/superior technician specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process extraordinary contest for technician/superior technician specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut

Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 71 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Technician/senior technician specialist in radiodiagnosis, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May 2022 .

