Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 1 fixed statutory staff position in the category of Faculty/facultative specialist in the area of ​​hospital radiophysics, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

