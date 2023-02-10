Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of ophthalmology of the Ib-Salut
Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 8 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Facultative/facultative specialist in the area of ​​ophthalmology, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

