Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of pneumology of the Ib-Salut

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of pneumology of the Ib-Salut

Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 3 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Facultative/facultative specialist in the area of ​​pulmonology, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May of 2022.

