Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for plastic and reconstructive surgery of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for plastic and reconstructive surgery of the Ib-Salut

by admin
Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for plastic and reconstructive surgery of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 1 fixed statutory staff position in the category of Facultative/facultative specialist in the area of ​​plastic and reconstructive surgery, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

See also  Is Omicron 5 the worst variant? Hospitalizations (+ 30%), symptoms, vaccine efficacy: what we know

You may also like

Food alert, product withdrawn from the famous supermarket...

Sanremo 2023, third evening: lineup, guests and singers...

If you suffer from diabetes, eliminate these foods...

ADUC – Health – Article

reduced risk of death by 10-15%

Do blood tests to detect cancer in advance...

Diabetes, drugs like metformin can delay Parkinson’s by...

Health: Fedriga-Riccardi, over 21 million in the Latisana...

Dry eye syndrome, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

EUROCHEF ITALIA SPA – DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy