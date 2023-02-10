Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 10 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Faculty/facultative specialist in the area of ​​internal medicine, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

