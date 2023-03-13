Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary public health technician/technician competition in the primary care of the Ib-Salut
Health

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 1 fixed statutory staff position in the category of public health technician/technician in primary care, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

