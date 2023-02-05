Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary technical engineer/technical industrial engineer of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process extraordinary technical engineer/technical industrial engineer of the Ib-Salut

Stabilization process extraordinary technical engineer/technical industrial engineer of the Ib-Salut

Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 2 fixed statutory staff positions in the Technical Engineer category, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022 .

