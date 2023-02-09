Home Health Stabilization process FEA extraordinary competition in medical-surgical dermatology and venereology of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process FEA extraordinary competition in medical-surgical dermatology and venereology of the Ib-Salut

Stabilization process FEA extraordinary competition in medical-surgical dermatology and venereology of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 1 fixed statutory staff position in the category of Faculty/facultative specialist in the area of ​​medico-surgical dermatology and venereology, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

