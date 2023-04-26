Stabilization process FEA extraordinary competition of clinical biochemistry of the Ib-Salut

6
Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 2 vacancies for fixed statutory staff in the category of Faculty/specialist in the area of clinical biochemistry, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.