Stabilization process FEA extraordinary competition of clinical biochemistry of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 2 vacancies for fixed statutory staff in the category of Faculty/specialist in the area of ​​clinical biochemistry, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

