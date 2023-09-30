Home » Stabilization process FEA opposition competition in medico-surgical dermatology and venereology of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process FEA opposition competition in medico-surgical dermatology and venereology of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 3 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​medico-surgical dermatology and venereology, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

