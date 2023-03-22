Home Health Stabilization process FEA opposition competition of the Ib-Health digestive system
Stabilization process FEA opposition competition of the Ib-Health digestive system

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 5 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/facultative specialist in the area of ​​the digestive system, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

