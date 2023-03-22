12
Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 5 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/facultative specialist in the area of the digestive system, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.