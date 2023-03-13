Stabilization process FEA opposition contest for general surgery and the digestive system of Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 11 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of doctor/optional specialist in the area of ​​general surgery and the digestive system and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33% , without prejudice to the fact that the functional capacity to fulfill the functions arising from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.