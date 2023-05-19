Home » Stabilization process FEA opposition contest of Ib-Health immunology
Health

Stabilization process FEA opposition contest of Ib-Health immunology

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 2 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​immunology, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

See also  How «primitive antibodies» work, the first line of defense of our body - breaking latest news

You may also like

“Life as Champions”, the comparison of ideas. Three...

Which health myths you can safely forget

Anemia from chronic renal failure: new therapy arrives...

Covid at the Giro. Are retirements a wake-up...

Diabetes: How this young woman found her way...

Welcome is care (19/05/2023) – Vita.it

The salad classic with a difference for perfect...

ADUC – Health – Article

What dye do you use for your hair?...

German Bundestag – Care reform as a draft...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy