Stabilization process FEA opposition contest of obstetrics and gynecology of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 9 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​obstetrics-gynecology and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that the functional capacity must be proven to fulfill the functions derived from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23 2022.

