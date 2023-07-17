Home » Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut FEA pneumology opposition contest
Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut FEA pneumology opposition contest

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 6 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​pulmonology, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May of 2022.

