Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut Nurse competition

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 750 permanent staff positions in the nurse/nurse category and 57 of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that the ability must be proven functional to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

