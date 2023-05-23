Home » Stabilization process opposition contest for Social Worker of Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process opposition contest for Social Worker of Ib-Salut

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 10 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of social worker and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that the ability must be proven functional to fulfill the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

See also  2020, the year in which Italians discovered eSports

You may also like

Ib-Salut speech therapist competition stabilization process

Free delivery of medicines in flooded areas for...

Multiple sclerosis: among the causes there is a...

Assertive communication: why practice it in life and...

Stay fit and age well: just do two...

Countdown to the Dynamo Camp summer: also in...

explained how to perform the Heimlich maneuver (studied...

“A new pandemic will come and it will...

After the death of Barbara Capovani for psychiatry...

A vaccine also against drug addiction, the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy