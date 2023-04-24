Stadtbewegung eV starts the summer season – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Over 100 free exercise offers in Berlin parks from May 2023

Sport in the park by Stadtbewegung eV

The Stadtbewegung eV association is starting the 2023 summer season with over 100 free exercise offers in the Berlin parks. The offer includes various sports and exercise groups such as fitness, walks and much more. Participation in the groups is open to everyone and everyone is welcome, regardless of athletic ability, age, gender, origin, limitations or financial situation.

The exercise offers take place weekly and are led by over sixty volunteer trainers. In addition to normal sports activities, many groups are publicly funded and therefore free of charge for members and non-members.

The aim of Stadtbewegung eV is to bring people from the neighborhood together through inclusive movement groups and to create a safe atmosphere in which all participants feel comfortable. Sport and exercise in the fresh air improve mood, health and the sense of community.

The exercise offers are very positively received by the participants. 80 percent of participants report that their health has improved through participation. 91 percent state that they are now happier with themselves. In addition, 39 percent of the participants got to know new people from the neighborhood.

All those interested are cordially invited to take part in the movement offers and to become a part of the city movement.

You can find more information about the exercise offerings, the groups, frequently asked questions and last-minute changes on the Stadtbewegung eV website

Press contact:

Robin Spaetling

City Movement eV

Phone: 030 57703597

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.stadtbewegung.de

