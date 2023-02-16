news-txt”>

In the Italian RSA, 21.7% of nurses, 13% of doctors and 10.8% of social and health workers are missing. For this reason, in 3 out of 4 structures in the last year employee burnout has increased, the quality of services has worsened and there has been an increase in personnel costs. These are the main data that emerge from the 5th Report of the Long Term Care Observatory Cergas SDA Bocconi – Essity.

The report this year focuses on staff shortages. However, an analysis of the regional regulations shows that this takes place in full compliance with the legislation in force and that the companies have, on average, more staff than required. “The minimum standards established by the regulations, in fact, do not always correspond to what would be necessary according to the actual characteristics of the residential service, called to respond to the increasingly complex and multi-dimensional needs of residents”, explain the authors of the report in a note , from which it emerges that for 91% of RSA regional legislation and outdated standards are the greatest constraint on personnel management.

“The data show that tackling the personnel crisis is possible, but an investment is needed in two directions: rethinking services also according to the new needs of professionals and operators and investing even more in people”, said the coordinator of the report Elisabetta Notarnicola, of the Sda Bocconi School of Management.

Among the nodes that emerged from the document the strong territorial heterogeneity. A comparison between 12 Regions showed that the various regulations have produced different standards of care, tariffs and classification criteria for guests; this had repercussions on the operations of the managers and on their ability to respond to the needs of the guests of the structures. “The effort of companies in overcoming the crisis is remarkable, but for real change it is necessary that individual responses are coordinated in a broader overall vision”, added Notarnicola.