Staff shortages and wages. Minister Schillaci: "I will strive to find the resources"

Staff shortages and wages. Minister Schillaci: “I will strive to find the resources”

The Minister of Health on Tg5 and Tg2 Post also spoke of vaccines "which have been an indispensable tool in the fight against the pandemic and remain to be recommended to frail people, the elderly and the weakest".

03 NOV

“I will strive to find the resources because the pandemic has shown how important public health is.” This is the promise of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci who tonight on Tg5 reaffirmed his commitment also to tackle the shortage of doctors.

The shortage of doctors in Italy “is an important problem. Doctors are better rewarded and need to have an adequate salary for the work they do ”. Today the “salaries” of our white coats “are not in line with those in Europe and I personally commit myself to find a solution to this problem”.

Schillaci also spoke of inequalities in terms of health: “Italian citizens must have the same type of care regardless of the region they live in”. And then on the waiting lists, “we must commit ourselves to offering more services throughout the national territory”.

The Minister then launched a message on vaccines “which have been an indispensable tool in the fight against the pandemic and remain to be recommended to frail people, the elderly and the weakest”. “We will carry out an information and conviction campaign to make people understand the importance of Covid-19 vaccines for some categories, such as the elderly and the frail”. The minister then said, speaking to Tg2 post, adding that “we will work in this direction and I think that making people understand the importance of vaccination can give interesting results”.

Schillaci also spoke of the stop to fines for those who have not complied with the vaccination obligation (at the moment, despite the announcements, no provision has been made): “We are working on it, we will see then how to behave. It does not end here? No, I think not “, he added. As for the reintegration of the no vax doctors, the minister noted that” the number is not so significant “, but the” current shortcomings are important “and so” we also give a signal of pacification “. that the pandemic today is “different” and one can “look to the future with serenity”.

Finally, he returned to the anticipation of the stop to the vaccination obligation for health personnel: “We must look ahead, it is a sign of pacification. The pandemic conditions are improving and we need to have these doctors at work in the national health system ”.

03 November 2022
