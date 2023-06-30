Stage in the Marches for the Health Tour, in Ascoli – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 30 – The Tour della Salute stops in Ascoli, the traveling event which this year, from April to October, will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each Region , in which you will have the opportunity to undergo medical consultations. Appointment on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, in Piazza del Popolo, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20.



The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, the historic center of Ascoli will be transformed into a sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, various activities will take place: from karate to yoga, through aerial, Caribbean dance and other martial arts. In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological type, cared for by specialists from the main scientific societies. In previous editions of the Tour, this has made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people struggling with health problems, which have averted potentially serious consequences.



Another particularly important service is the Listening Desk, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from qualified specialists adhering to the Italian Federation of Psychologists. Among this year’s novelties is a helpdesk, within which veterinarians will work to give useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sports and social activities. A series of training moments will also be held on the same stage. “This fifth edition of the Tour – underlines the president of ASC, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).



