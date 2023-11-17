Stairs vs Walking: Which is More Effective for Weight Loss?

A simple but effective workout: here’s which one you should choose to lose weight. Which is more effective and why

If we had a little more perseverance and initiative, gyms would have very few members. Yes, because you can lose weight, tone up and stay fit even without spending money into expensive gym memberships. Of course, some tools are difficult to reproduce at home. So finding motivation is often easier to find where everyone goes for the same purpose. But in short, know that you have it within reach two effective and zero-cost fitness exercises: walking and climbing stairs.

These two activities not only burn calories, but also tone the body and reshape it. A godsend at no cost. So give up the elevator and walk as much and as much as you can. But Which of these two activities makes you lose weight more? and is it more effective? Here, data in hand, which one to choose and why?

Climbing stairs: what are the advantages

You go to the gym and end up doing step exercises. Well, you also have the steps in your building. So do them as often as possible and you will see the scales go back. In fact, climbing stairs burns a lot of calories. In an hour you knock down about 500 of them. Of course climbing the stairs for an hour is quite boring, but that doesn’t mean you have to do it all at once. You can divide this activity throughout the day: perhaps 15 minutes 3/4 times a day. And always ban the elevator from now on.

Then keep in mind that how you climb the stairs makes a difference to how many calories you burn: a brisk pace almost doubles the number of calories! Furthermore it also trains your breath, acts on the cardiovascular system. In fact, it helps venous peristalsis by sending blood back to the heart. Furthermore, a study has shown that it reduces the risk of degenerative neurological diseases. And then you can raise the bar: carry weights, run up the steps or climb the steps in twos. A very effective and free activity.

Walking at a brisk pace: what is it good for?

It costs nothing, but is extremely effective. It’s good for the whole body to take a brisk walk every day. And walking also makes you lose weight if you do it in a certain way. Even better if you walk listening to music: you won’t get bored and you’ll lose even more calories. The pace must be quick because only in this way will you reach an intensity capable of acting on calorie loss. However, keep in mind that the act of walking is good for all the muscles, makes the lungs and the cardiovascular system work. If you do it in the middle of nature you will also breathe good air. Nothing but the gym.

Stairs or walking: which activity to choose to lose weight

Both climbing stairs and walking make you lose weight and are good for your health. But which one to choose to lose weight? The ideal would be to do both: at least 15 minutes of climbing stairs a day and an hour of walking. Even arriving at 30 minutes of stairs. If you have to choose between climbing stairs and walking to lose weight and you want a immediate effect then go up the stairs. It’s a more intense and faster effort, but be careful not to overdo it. In fact, you must not prolong it excessively and keep in mind that it puts more strain on the joints. In any case, before starting any activity, including climbing stairs, talk to your doctor.

If you’re not in too much of a hurry to lose weight then go for a walk. The results will be a little slower but they will arrive. With all due respect to the gyms!

