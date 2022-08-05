Possible presence of Staphyloccus aureus in the packages of mineral water and gluten in an ice cream not indicated on the label.

Il Ministry of Health has spread two food reminders and invites consumers to to check with brand e Lots coincide.

I products are as different as the reasons for the recall. In alcune bottles of mineral water of a well-known brand there is the risk of the presence of the bacterium Staphyloccus aureus. This bacterium it can cause infections of various kinds in some people, from read to very serious. For this some Lots of mineral water have been removed from the shelves.

As for the packs of ice creaml’error in the label it is very risky for those suffering from allergy / intolerance to gluten. Indeed the presence of the allergen is not declared.

Staphyloccus aureus and anaphylactic shock risk for allergy sufferers, two withdrawn food products, brand and Lotti

Who in these days has bought bottles of mineral water and ice cream is invited to check if the brand and Lots correspond to those removed from the shelves. The procedure was triggered following checks that highlighted the irregularities.

For example, thebottled water had failed some routine testsduring which the presence of the bacterium Staphyloccus aureus was detected, which can cause infections. The manufacturing company has decided to withdraw the Lots to protect people’s health, although further analyzes will be carried out. Here are the product specifications.

Fonte Valle Reale natural mineral water with the Guizza brand – PET bottles and 1.5 liters – Lot 10LB2202A (production 21/07) and Lot 08LB2208A (production 27/07) – expiry dates 20/01/2024 and 26/01/2024. Mineral water was recalled produced by Gran Guizza Spa in the factory in Valle Reale, SS 17, Popoli (province of breaking latest news)

As for the ice creamsl’Manufacturing company Decò and the Ministry of Health have issued warnings to protect people’s health. The risk is higher for those suffering from allergy to gluten. Indeed in the ice cream labels it says “gluten free” but in reality the element is present. Here are the product specifications.

Lemon ice cream sticks with licorice sticks with Decò brand – packs of 6×80 gr. – Lots n. LTE2186; LTE 2192; LTE2193; LTE2200; LTE 2201 – expiration date 05/2024. The ice cream was produced for Decò Italia Scarl from the company Eskigel Srl in the factory in Via Vanzeti, 11 in Terni.