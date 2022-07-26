Home Health Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
We’ve barely heard of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake since it was finally confirmed last September, but when the Emblorer Group said on an investor call two months ago it was expecting news in a few months’ time. , it gave us some hope. As it turns out, if we do get the news, it probably won’t be great.

Because Bloomberg’s almost always reliable Jason Shreier claims that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in big trouble and has been delayed indefinitely. There are many reasons for this.

You could tell the fire started last month when Aspyr’s developers completed a demo or vertical slice for PlayStation and Lucasfilm last month, the studio head said, given the time and money spent, it Did not meet expectations. It got worse when Jason Minor and the game’s art director and design director Brad Prince were abruptly fired a week later. These two events led to the developers being told that the project had been put on hold while executives were looking for new contracts and development opportunities, and as a result, some of the people Schreier spoke with believed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remastered It’s no surprise that it might launch in 2025, if at all, rather than later this year as originally planned.

