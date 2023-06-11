Starfield: A trailer introduces the limited edition Xbox controller and headset (updated)

During the Xbox Games Showcase segment dedicated entirely to Starfield have been officially presented the limited edition Xbox controller and headset themed sci-fi RPG from Bethesda.

The designs seen in the leaks of recent days have been confirmed, with both devices featuring a white color with elegant, black, gray and red finishes in a technological-fantasy style that recall the style of Starfield, which, seeing the previous reactions they seem to have won over many players already.

Update: Microsoft has confirmed the previously leaked pricing and availability details. Starfield’s Xbox controller should cost 74,99 eurowhile the headset 124.99 euros, and both are available for purchase through the Microsoft official site as of today, 11 June 2023. However, it is not currently available on the Italian portal.

What do you think, do you like the design of these two Starfield-themed peripherals? Will you buy them? Let us know in the comments.

We remind you that Starfield will be available from September 6, 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, and will be included in the Game Pass catalog at launch.