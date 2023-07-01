Starfield, hype skyrocketing, many publishers have moved their games so as not to get overwhelmed

The video game industry is in an uproar over the arrival of Starfield of Bethesda Softworks, with many publishers having decided to move the launch of their games to keep them from being overwhelmed by the shock wave of the sci-fi title set in space, which will be released on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. It will also be available from launch to PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Games moved

Starfield is likely to monopolize the attention of gamers for weeks

The first that comes to mind is Baldur’s Gate 3 which, despite having an important name, has been moved to August 3, 2023, where the release was scheduled for August 31, 2023. It should be noted that the version PS5 will be released on the same day as Starfield, which will not be released on Sony’s console. Larian Studios has not hidden the reason for the advance: the launch of the PC version has been moved to a time when players will have more time to devote to the game. Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian, is aware that players do not have unlimited time and therefore wants to be sure to give Barldur’s Gate 3 a good window.

Another game whose launch has been moved is directly linked to Bethesda, both indirectly and directly. This is the mod Fallout: London for Fallout 4, whose launch has been delayed to later in the year, post-October 2023, after initially slated for the weeks around Starfield’s launch date. It should be noted that in both cases they are role-playing games, i.e. products in direct competition with the Bethesda game.

In general, Starfield will pretty much release itself, with the weeks around September 6 being eerily empty of any relevant releases. Also on PS5 we will have to wait for a later period to have the first big names of the autumn, namely Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. It is thought that it is no coincidence, because the risk is that Starfield produces the effect a bit Elden Ring, i.e. drain the discussion space for all other games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

