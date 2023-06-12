Starfield is not a “Skyrim in space”, but it is gigantic

It was almost as anticipated as the entire Xbox Games Showcase: Starfield of Bethesda has in fact shown itself not only in a new trailer but also in a bunch of information leaked from its dedicated event.

The title that will also embellish Xbox Game Pass (to which you can subscribe are Amazon) is also the most awaited by the Xbox community.

“It’s a Bethesda game through and through” assures director Todd Howard, but this time there are thousands of worlds, you decide where to go, the choice is yours.

The game will offer a new animation system and we will be able to play third person or subjectiveyour choice, such as Fallout e TES.

Exploration appears to be significantly different from other titles of the genre: they are unknown worlds, you collect resources, you complete missions, maybe you have unexpected events.

The ship will be our homefor us and for our crew: it will be a lived-in space, where your team will be there too.

We will be able to navigate by consulting the star map: choose places to land that we already know, or land in other unknown ones. Constellation is known as the group of the last great space explorers, who seek answers to the great mysteries that grip humanity.

In the game we will not only meet Constellation: there will be all kinds of stories, NPCs to interact with. The Showcase has indeed showcased many different factionswith different beliefs, different customs, different levels of hostility and much more.

In character creation there will be 40 presetsbut we will be able to indulge ourselves to create our ideal alter ego, with lots of options, tricks, scars, tattoos.

“It’s not just aesthetics”explains Bethesda, “but you also have to decide who you will be”which is why we will also choose the background of our protagonist.

In short, Starfield promises to be a truly mammoth space opera. As soon as the game releases on September 6th – even on day-one on Game Pass – we’ll know more.

