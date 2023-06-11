Starfield: The new deep dive video reveals all the secrets of the colossal RPG Bethesda

Starfield was featured in a lengthy separate presentation at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, as promised, with the Starfield Direct reporting all the details dell’huge space RPG Bethesda for several minutes, going into detail about its gameplay: the game will be available on September 6, 2023, with pre-orders open from today.

Difficult to find the right words to describe them size of Starfield, after what has been seen: the structure is the one that had already been explained with the presentation that took place at the Xbox Games Showcase last year, but going into more detail, the colossal dimensions become more evident.

There really is everything that emerges in this long 45-minute video: an RPG with main and secondary quests, survival elements in the collection of resources and survival in extreme conditions, the FPS-style combat system, which also allows use of stealth attacks and different approaches, (more or less) free flight in space and much more.

The long video examines every single aspect of Starfield, revealing practically every secret: from thefree exploration on the surface of the planets to the narrative parts, up to the flight and space combat. All going through the construction and customization of ships and more, as well as the character editor.

What emerges from the new video is also the variety impressive of the settings: beyond the natural diversity, there is also great care in the construction of different architectures, to underline the different lifestyles and adaptations taken by the different factions that live in the various systems. In this sense, Bethesda has adopted a mixed construction system with regards to the planets, which uses procedural elements in the general construction of the terrain and other characteristics but inserts elements built by hand, especially with regard to settlements and buildings.

All of this connects great freedom of exploration and decision left to the player, who can choose the faction to join, the quests to undertake and also how to complete them, forging his own experience in many different ways.

A separate chapter could be devoted to the possibilities of customization: in addition to a complete editor for the main character, which also allows you to establish traits and characteristics in a classic RPG style, there is also the possibility to build and modify every aspect of the spaceship and even compose vehicles and structures to your liking, combining various elements into a real building mini-game. There are also settlements to occupy and live in, also assigning them to fellow adventurers. These can function as base camps for resource accumulation as well.

As for the presence of companions, it is possible to get to know several of them, more or less in number depending on the missions that one chooses to do, and in some cases it is possible to further deepen the relationship with lots of romantic implications.

Bethesda has also shown that they have worked quite hard in the combat system, with some research into weapon making and response, in a sort of FPS drift that also allows for a tactical approach to combat. There are also different conditions depending on the setting, with different situations of gravity that also modify the movements and the possibilities of movement and attack.

During the presentation, the controller and headset dedicated to Starfield were also officially announced, after seeing the first short trailer during the main Xbox Games Showcase.