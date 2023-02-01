From Lady Gaga to Bella Hadid, stars from all over the world have devoted themselves to cryotherapy: here’s what it’s for and where to try it

From Lady Gaga, who takes a bath in a tub full of ice, a Bella Hadid, who immerses her face in a bowl full of ice cubes, up to Michelle Hunziker, who on Instagram shows that to reduce swelling and dark circles as soon as she wakes up, she passes a package of frozen minestrone on her face. There cryotherapy unites stars across the globe.

But why all the celeb are they crazy about this wellness practice?

The cryotherapy take advantage of low temperatures to reduce inflammation and improve health.

I benefits of ice are so useful in the treatment of the whole body that it has been used for years by athletes, because it decreases muscle tension and is very effective in the treatment of acute and chronic inflammation, allowing those who practice intense sporting activity, or at a competitive level, to shorten muscle recovery times.

And if that weren’t enough, it also gives a boost to the metabolism and promotes the proper functioning of the immune system.

Ecco how does it work (and why it works).

What is cryotherapy (and where to try) for?

What is cryotherapy for?

Contrary to what one might think, it is not a contemporary trend, but has very ancient origins: it even dates back to the times of the ancient Greeks, the first to experience the positive effects of cold therapy. Even Hippocrates had understood this and the frigidarium was never missing in the Roman baths.

But it was in 1970 that the Japanese doctor Toshima Yamauchi noticed that his patients, afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis, when they returned from their mountain villages, showed a clear improvement in conditions. What will it be, he wondered? The cold! Thus, modern cryotherapy was born

The benefits of cold on the face

Cold temperatures allow pores and blood vessels to contract, resulting in a firmer, more toned appearance. In addition, the cold improves the quality of the skin, thanks to its antioxidant effect, which fights free radicals. Better exchange of lymphatic fluids decongests the area. Result? The face deflates. But if sticking your face in ice is too extreme for you, you can wash it for a couple of minutes with very cold water every morning. This activates the sympathetic nervous system and sends electrical impulses to the brain. The sensation is that of being immediately more concentrated and alert. Due to the physical stress caused by exposure to cold, oxygen increases in cells and in the body. Thermal shock due to the cold is a great way to distract yourself from anxieties and worries, and focus on the present.

The benefits of cryotherapy on the body

By cooling a fatty area between -3°C and -5°C, fat cells are eliminated.

Benefits on sleep and mental relaxation have also been observed. The thermal shock, due to the sudden drop in skin temperature, produces a large amount of endorphins, the well-being hormone, and stimulates certain areas of the nervous system. In summary: remodel the figure

Yes you can to apply even the hair

It is the latest news, once it has been discovered that the cold, in addition to having a detoxifying action, in combination with specially designed products, regenerates and repairs the hat. Through a cold plate whose temperatures can reach -16°C, the wet strands are frozen, one by one. The result? Well nourished fibers, strengthened from within, have an amazing shine for at least 1 month.

8 spa resorts where you can try cryotherapy

On Lake Orta

Laqua by The Lake is the home on Lake Orta of Cinzia and Antonino Cannavacciuolo, a few steps from the Relais Villa Crespi. Inside, the spa of The Longevity Suite group®, which offers various anti-ageing and wellness programs based on Total Body Cryotherapy and Localized Cryotherapy. The first involves entering a cold chamber with temperatures ranging from – 85° to – 95° C. for a time interval that varies between 3 and 5 minutes. Localized Cryotherapy, on the other hand, focuses on specific areas of the body.

In Fiuggi

Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat is one of the historic icons of Italian hospitality, closely linked to the international fame of the spa destination of Fiuggi, in the province of Frosinone, which was reborn after a complete restoration. In various programs there is the systemic cryotherapy treatment which provides for total and controlled exposure to the cold, from head to toe, in a “cryochamber” within which every single emphasized perception and every accentuated sensory capacity leads to a kind of bodily awakening.

In Florence

The Four Seasons Hotel Firenze is an urban retreat nestled in the largest private garden in the city. A short walk from the centre, with a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant and a Spa inspired by local traditions where you can spend afternoons of relaxation and well-being. Among the different treatments is theUltimate-Radiofrequency and Cryotherapy, which counteracts the signs of aging on the face with a botox-like result. The functional substances favor the reduction of wrinkles and the compactness of the skin, which appears relaxed and smooth. Thanks to the use of radiofrequency and cryotherapy technologies, the lifting effect is immediate.

the principality of Monaco

Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo: 6600 m2 dedicated to well-being, a luxury and health interlude in the heart of Monaco, right in front of the Mediterranean. From the heated swimming pool, the overhanging view of the sea, the outdoor Jacuzzi facing the Port and the Rocca, solarium, hammam, sauna & panoramic fitness room.

The Spa’s health and wellness experts were pioneers in France in the use of cryotherapy to treat muscle pathologies, insomnia and fatigue. The treatment involves entering a chamber at -60 °C for 10 seconds, then 3 minutes at -110 °C, for maximum energy recovery and to increase physical and intellectual capacities.

Also effective for jet lag and sleep problems.

Saturnia

The Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination resort, among the suggestive Tuscan hills, in a natural park of 120 hectares, “embraces” the Natural Spring whose thermal water has been flowing for over 3000 years, from the bowels of the Earth, at a constant temperature of 37, 5°C.

Among the many treatments is the Cryosuite Total Body, which requires the whole body to remain in a cold room with temperatures ranging from -85°C to -95°C, for 2/4 minutes. Short-term cooling promotes a large number of positive reactions in the body thanks to the increased circulatory response of blood and lymphatic flow.

On Lake Garda

Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda is located in a large park, surrounded by hills and natural terraces of woods and olive groves on the Riviera dei Limoni. At the Spa of over 4000 square meters, among the countless treatments related to health and well-being, ad hoc itineraries that integrate Western and Chinese medicine, it is possible to try Cryotherapy.

One enters a cold chamber with temperatures ranging from -85° to -95° C for a time interval between 3 and 5 minutes. Cooling makes the body react positively, toning up the “inner substance”, in Classical Chinese Medicine called “Yin”.

In the spa you can also try the Crash Icebased on ice rubs to stimulate revascularization and Ice Pool, with water at a temperature of 12°/17°C, which closes the pores and stimulates skin vascularisation. Stresses on the nervous system increase, producing positive impulses that are beneficial for the heart rate, breathing and blood circulation.

In Switzerland

Chenot Palace Weggis is an avant-garde retreat in the heart of Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Lucerne. An oasis of health, wellness and wellness with a unique design, built between 2018 and 2020. The 20,000 m2 complex houses the newest Chenot medical centre, the wet area where the signature rituals of the Chenot Method take place®a 5000m2 panoramic spa and a state-of-the-art gym.

Three integrated wellness programs which include, among other things, a cryogenic chamber for total body exposures for 3 minutes down to -110°C. The aim is to strengthen the immune system and the body’s defense and self-healing mechanisms

In Sardinia

Iconic resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, a true destination within a destination, Forte Village Resort is set in 50 hectares of gardens, overlooking a long beach on Sardinia’s southern coast, and consists of five 5-star hotels and three 4-star hotels. stars, as well as 13 luxury villas with swimming pools.

The thalassotherapy path of its Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa enhances the beneficial effects of water thanks to the combined action of different degrees of temperature and saline concentration. Six tanks of which, the unique and exclusive one in the world of magnesium salts. Included in the two immune strengthening programs are 3 cryosauna sessions, in which the body, up to shoulder height, is exposed for a few seconds to temperatures between -110°C and -160°C. with a consequent thermal shock that triggers a series of benefits for the body.