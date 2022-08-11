Like to join the fan group

Chapter Links Montblanc Summit 3 series smartwatches offer three rich personalization options

In 2022, Montblanc will launch a new Summit 3 smartwatch, continuing the functions of the Summit series and re-evolving, equipped with the latest version of Wear OS by GoogleTM and a variety of applications, elegantly showing the luxury business life style. Montblanc specially invited brand friends Wang Keyuan and Wang Ziwei, as well as many fashion celebrities such as Lin Zhexi, Qiu Shengyi and Fang Siyu to lead the interpretation. A variety of personalization options can show different styles and personalities and meet the needs of wearers for different functions.

Qiu Shengyi, who has recently attracted attention in the popular programs “All-Star Games” and “All-Star Observation”, wears an elegant beige casual suit, handsomely interpreting a distinctive demeanor; Fang Siyu, the goddess of national sports, shows the gentleness of women in every gesture. Power and elegance. The powerful actor Lin Zhexi has firm eyes and fashionable attire, which further highlights the novel design and visual beauty of the Summit 3 smart watch. The brand friend Wang Keyuan has a sunny and free image with a fresh smile, showing a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere; Wang Ziwei, the prince of badminton, has transformed into an urban sportsman, which is different from the image of playing on the court in the past, showing a fashionable style.

The new Summit 3 series smartwatch is equipped with a series of health applications, whether it is work or leisure, going out or at home, it can meet daily needs and enhance the life experience, such as: step counting function, sleep monitoring and blood oxygen measurement, etc., fitness After the app has been improved, it can simultaneously record a variety of different types of exercise, which helps to improve the fitness effect and check your health! The built-in Google Maps program of the watch can accurately navigate to travel around the world, or pay in stores quickly and easily with Google Pay, making life easier.

Montblanc Summit 3 series smartwatches offer three rich personalization options

Available in a 42cm handcrafted lightweight titanium case, the collection is available in three combinations: grey titanium case with black calfskin and blue rubber strap, black titanium case with black calfskin and black rubber Strap, and two-tone titanium case with Stylish 3.0 British green calfskin strap and black rubber strap; interchangeable surfaces inspired by Montblanc’s traditional watchmaking 1858 series, Bohème series, and highly recognizable Geosphere World Time, rich in personalization options.

About Montblanc

Since 1906, when it brought about a major change in the culture of writing, Montblanc has remained committed to exploring the infinite possibilities of innovation, and thus has become the symbol of excellence in craftsmanship and design. Ingenuity and imagination are the driving force behind Montblanc’s continuous improvement of the top-level craftsmanship embedded in its various products, such as luxury writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. The well-known Montblanc hexagonal white star emblem not only reflects Montblanc’s eternal mission: to create top-quality products that can last a lifetime through the bold creativity and exquisite professional skills of artisans, but also to ensure product performance, quality and exquisite fashion The final mark of expression. Montblanc has its roots in the culture of writing, and continues to uphold its commitment to cultural development around the world, respecting the support of modern patrons for the development of art, and promoting a number of programs to promote the development of various arts and cultures.

Further reading