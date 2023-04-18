Starship, Musk’s super rocket stopped by a faulty valve

World by Leopoldo Benacchio Pressure problems, malfunction of a valve that regulates the flow of propellant, explosive methane and oxygen at maximum. She had frozen

3′ of reading

The launch of Starship, the largest rocket ever built, was interrupted, but not the general rehearsal of the launch, in perfect SpaceX style, which learns from mistakes and exploits them to do better. They’ll try again in at least 48 hours, but it will probably take a few more days.

On Monday, around 3 pm Italian time, on the launch pad in the Boca Chica spaceport, Texas, 9 minutes from the lift off, the announcement came from the control room: pressure problems, malfunctioning of a valve which regulates the inflow of maximum explosive propellant, methane and oxygen. She had frozen.

Learn from mistakes

Musk and the others in the control room didn’t feel like putting at risk the powerful, very high, 119 meters, 20 more than the bell tower of San Marco in Venice, and expensive rocket.

We then witnessed the continuation of the launch sequence for about ten minutes, to see what else, if any, needed fine-tuning. Instead nothing, only the valve didn’t work, but that’s not a little, the lower part of the rocket contains thousands of liters of fuel and is ready to transform itself, for a trifle, into a deadly incendiary bomb, and even the upper part is no joke as dangerous .

Musk himself said however that the whole team had learned a lot from the launch sequence, and therefore taking some risks anyway served for the next time.

Dress rehearsal for Mars

Disappointment among the thousands of passionate people who had gathered along the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico above which Starship would pass for its almost entire circuit of the Earth that was reflected in the tone of the thousands of comments in the chat alongside the live shot of the launch. They were on those beaches because, out of prudence, SpaceX had decided to give them a little less than an entire tour of our planet, dropping them into the sea off Hawaii, in case something happened.

In the initial flight, the controlled reentry of the two important pieces that make up the entire rocket will not even be experienced: the 69-metre booster, with its 33 Raptor engines, a name more like a Hollywood movie dinosaur than space engineering, and the higher, 50 meters, which is the cargo for men and equipment, which all the operators are waiting to go first to the Moon and then, if anything, to Mars, the real goal of Elon Musk’s dreams, which, it must be said, has always converted up to now dreams into projects and projects into reality.

The unknown of the valve

And now that it’s done, everyone wondered. The public is anxiously awaiting because, however one thinks of it, a carrier rocket that carries 100 to 150 tons to the Moon, against the 27 of the SLS, Space Launch System, the much-criticized somewhat artificial rocket from NASA, made with salvaged pieces from Space Shuttle, it’s very convenient if we want to colonize the Moon and populate it with astronauts within a decade or two. The SpaceX people, on the other hand, will have to dedicate themselves in part to discharging both parts of the rocket from the fuel, which must remain at very low temperatures on pain of explosion, in part understanding why that valve didn’t work properly and finally also understanding if all the rest it really turned out to be as good as it seems.

The show is just postponed.

View on breakinglatest.news