Empoli (Florence), 3 April 2023 – Un at the beginning of the fire caused by a short circuit in a false ceiling changing room area of the Castellani stadium Of Empoli (Florence), causes a delay in the kick-off of the match Empoli-Leccescheduled for 6.30pm today.

The match, Serie A announces, will begin at 19.30. The fire principle it occurred in a corridor in front of the home team’s dressing room.

No people were involved. There blue Team she was evacuated. Both Empoli and Lecce they will then play on Friday for the Easter advances.