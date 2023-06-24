START of JULY, the SUMMER trend may vary; the latest updates » ILMETEO.it

Weather: START of JULY, the SUMMER trend may vary; the latest updates

Weather forecast for the start of JulyThere are important news for the start of the next month of July. The latest weather update has partially changed the cards on the table, foreshadowing a probable storm outburst especially in some regions; In short, the summer risks undergoing a sudden change.

As we can see from the map below, according to the latest updates from the European Center it seems that a vast depression centered on the British Isles could send cooler currents right up to our northern regions. Start of July: dangerous storm front in the North, very hot in the Central South and the Major IslandsThe entry of these unstable drafts downhill from Northern Europe could act as a trigger for the outbreak, sometimes sudden, of strong thunderstorms, also accompanied by hail. The classic extreme events that increasingly affect our country too, interrupting at least momentarily the scorching heatwaves. At the moment, the regions most at risk would appear to be those of the North with this type of configuration, however we do not exclude that the deterioration could extend towards the Centre. Further to the margins are the South and the two Major Islands where the African anticyclone should be able to lay down the law with still plenty of sun and temperatures well above the climatic averages with peaks of around 35°C or even more.

We will however be able to return to this in our next updates, for now it is only a general trend that needs further confirmation.