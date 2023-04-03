“Dementia needs you” is the slogan of the dementia partner initiative. This means that everyone with their behavior can contribute to improving the living conditions of people with dementia. In courses that take place nationwide, important tips for dealing with people with dementia are imparted in addition to knowledge about the clinical picture. Anyone who takes part in the 90-minute free courses will receive a certificate and a badge as confirmation of participation, which identifies them as a “dementia partner”.

The model is the “Dementia Friends” campaign of the English Alzheimer’s Society, which took up the initiative from Japan. Millions of people in Great Britain, Canada, Nigeria, China and other countries are now taking part.

There are currently 1.6 million people living with dementia in Germany. About 60 percent of them suffer from dementia of the Alzheimer type. Their number will rise to 3 million by 2050 unless there is a breakthrough in treatment or prevention. “Dementia Partner” calls on all people to find out more about the clinical picture. Because people with dementia are not only encountered in the family, but often in everyday life, in the neighborhood and also at work.

The initiative has a term of five years. After initial funding from the Federal Ministry of Health, Ms. Susanne Klatten will support the nationwide initiative for the next five years with her non-profit SKala initiative.