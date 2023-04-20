Start of the federal-state working group to strengthen the role of local authorities in care

The federal-state working group will analyze and discuss until spring next year how different offers of care for the elderly and long-term care insurance can be more closely interlinked and how the planning and control competence of the municipalities in care can be strengthened. It should also be examined and discussed how the cooperation between the federal, state and local authorities can be improved on site and structures can be changed accordingly.

In addition to the Federal Ministry of Health and the authorized care representative, the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth also participate in the Bund-Länder AG, Health ministers of the federal states and representatives of the municipal umbrella organizations German Association of Cities, German District Association and German Association of Towns and Municipalities.