Home » Start of the federal-state working group to strengthen the role of local authorities in care
Health

Start of the federal-state working group to strengthen the role of local authorities in care

by admin

The federal-state working group will analyze and discuss until spring next year how different offers of care for the elderly and long-term care insurance can be more closely interlinked and how the planning and control competence of the municipalities in care can be strengthened. It should also be examined and discussed how the cooperation between the federal, state and local authorities can be improved on site and structures can be changed accordingly.

In addition to the Federal Ministry of Health and the authorized care representative, the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth also participate in the Bund-Länder AG, Health ministers of the federal states and representatives of the municipal umbrella organizations German Association of Cities, German District Association and German Association of Towns and Municipalities.

See also  "From the multicultural gymnasium to Zingonia, now studies on human rights"

You may also like

Singer Moonbin, K-Pop icon, died at 25: suicide...

Grandma’s laxative herbal tea works wonders!

Press invitation to the press conference of the...

Gray hair, found out why they appear

Author reveals how easy it is to make...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut mental health...

Take care of your mental health without too...

Does alcohol make us live longer?

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

SISEL International Relaunches Europe Business

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy