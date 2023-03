Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach invited the G7 health ministers to an initial joint meeting on Monday. Lauterbach presented the plans of this year’s G7 presidency in the health sector and discussed the current Omicron situation with his colleagues.

Germany has held the G7 presidency since January 1, 2022. The health ministers of the G7 partners will meet on May 19th and 20th in Berlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook