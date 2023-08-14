starting from 21 thousand euros. Pros and cons of the newly refurbished SUV

Il SUV compact Skoda Kamiq, with its excellent finish and generous spaciousness, provides superior comfort and a generous package of amenities. Even in the basic version, it is equipped as standard with systems such as drowsiness warning, lane keeping, automatic emergency brake, full LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

The multimedia system is advanced and modern, also allowing management of some functions of the dual-zone automatic climate control system. The lack of a sliding sofa is the only notable lack. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine is reliable, quiet, fuel-efficient and vibration-free. Let’s see in detail:

Pros and cons Skoda Kamiq 2023 Skoda Kamiq 2023, many reasons of interest

Skoda Kamiq 2023 is a front wheel drive compact suv offering large exterior dimensions and a spacious interior. Occupants benefit from generous legroom and headroom. Whoever sits in the center of the sofa will have to deal with a voluminous tunnel on the floor. The car features many practical solutions, such as cargo nets, a hidden umbrella in the driver’s door panel and a motorized tailgate that gives access to a large, regular-shaped boot. The finishes of the Skoda Kamiq 2023 are of high quality, highlighted by the dashboard covered in soft materials and the precise fittings.

Il multimedia system is modern and feature-rich, with web connectivity, and comes standard in the richer versions. The car also features a fully digital and highly configurable dashboard, as well as numerous driver assistance technologies, many of which are standard even in the base version, such as adaptive cruise control.

I 1.0 turbo petrol engines they offer good performance, low consumption and transmit little vibration, unlike other three-cylinder engines. Even with the 95hp engine, the Kamiq shows no signs of fatigue, even under full load. The manual gearboxes are precise and easy to operate, but the option of the dual clutch DSG gearbox is also available. The latter is the only one available for the 1.5 turbo petrol engines, which offer almost exuberant thrust.

The 1.0 G-TEC methane variants are offered with manual transmission. The car is equipped with soundproofing and offers good absorption of road bumps, even with 18-inch rims, while maintaining adequate stability when cornering. The steering is precise and cornering is good.

Choose a version with a 1.0 TSI engine, or, for those who don’t have problems finding a CNG station, opt for the very economical G-TEC model, which is mono-fuel and has a 9-litre petrol tank as an emergency reserve .

Skoda Kamiq 2023 offre un effective sound insulation which keeps outside noises out of the passenger compartment. The suspension can also successfully handle the large 18-inch wheels, while maintaining adequate body roll control. The car is easy to drive and its responses are intuitive. The manual gearboxes are precise and the engines offer lively performance with low fuel consumption.

The interior offers ample space for both passengers and luggageensuring good versatility. The multimedia system is modern and complete, with the presence of a digital dashboard and a wide range of driving aids, most of which are included as standard. The starting price is 21,000 euros.

In the dual-zone air conditioning system of the Skoda Kamiq 2023, some settings require the use of the touch display. Activating these features may require multiple steps, leading to distraction of eyes from the road. Unlike some competitors who use the same mechanical base, the Skoda Kamiq does not have a sliding sofa, limiting the flexibility in adapting the interior space.

They are not present anti-scratch protection on the vehicle body, even if it belongs to the SUV category. The shape of the seat and the presence of a voluminous tunnel on the floor can reduce the hospitality of the fifth seat, affecting the comfort of the passengers in that position.

Key concepts

Skoda Kamiq is a compact SUV equipped with quality finishes, large interior space and a complete set of equipment. The vehicle has a modern and functional multimedia system with web connectivity and a fully digital dashboard. The 1.0 three-cylinder turbocharged engine of Skoda Kamiq offers good performance and fuel efficiency. The model also offers 1.0 G-TEC natural gas variants, with manual gearbox. Despite its SUV category, the Skoda Kamiq does not have scratch guards on the bodywork; the hospitality of the fifth place can be reduced due to a voluminous floor tunnel.

