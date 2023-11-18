Starting the Day with Energy: Tips and Exercises to Help You Wake Up Refreshed and Energized

Experts Recommend These Activities for a More Energetic Morning

Get up early and start the day with energy. It is difficult for many people. If waking up, getting out of bed and getting going is something that is difficult for you, keep reading. You’ll find recommendations and exercises for activating yourself in the morning so you can face your day in a different way.

Tips to be more active in the morning

ASISA health insurance company shares several tips to start the day with vitality and activate you as soon as you wake up. Here’s what they recommend:

Breathe deeply several times when you get up: take air for a few seconds, keep it inside and expel it slowly. By repeating this action, you will make your body receive oxygen and reach the brain to activate your mind.

Don’t let the alarm clock ring more than once: the custom of delaying the alarm and staying in bed for five more minutes causes you to get up with more fatigue and a worse mood.

Drink fresh water upon waking up: it will not only help you maintain your hydrated body but it will also speed up your metabolism.

Do some exercise: ASISA proposes running for about 45 minutes and doing muscle stretching exercises after you get up.

Do not skip breakfast: the first food of the day is essential to start your day with energy. Choose foods rich in proteins and fiber.

Drink green tea: this infusion is a great activator. It is used in diets to lose weight, since it speeds up metabolism and the burning of fats.

Why is it important to exercise when you wake up?

Exercising after waking up helps you to activate both your body and your mind so you have energy and agility to face all the activities that await you during the rest of the day. Furthermore, it also contributes to feeling more hungry before you have breakfast.

If you want to start the day with energy, do some yoga

Practicing yoga when you wake up is a great way to start your day with vitality. An expert teacher on the subject, Anabel Otero, teaches a seated yoga class on her YouTube channel. It lasts about five minutes and includes stretching on the floor. She indicates that it is ideal for beginners in this practice, but also for people with other levels of experience. “You will be able to start the day with energy and health wherever you are. Do it every day and you will feel wonderful,” she says.

Exercises to activate you every morning

In FisioOnline, where they offer content created by physiotherapists, they describe a very common problem, which is waking up with pain and rigidity in the body. The experts on this channel share a series of eight simple exercises to activate the body as you get up from bed. You only need one chair. You can repeat them every morning to feel better and have a happy day. They are the following:

General stretching exercise upon waking up: consists of stretching out and moving your body, stretching the extremities, and moving the arms and the legs to one side and then to the other.

Supported exercise in the back from a chair: get out of bed and sit on a chair. Support your back comfortably on the backrest, try to get your breastbone to touch the ceiling, and open your arms.

Stretching exercise for the chest: continue sitting on the chair but stand laterally to its back and put both hands on it, making a slight rotation of the torso. In this way, you will stretch your back and chest.

Knee flexion exercise without support: separate yourself a little from the back of the chair and flex a knee, trying to bring it to your chest. Do it by staying in a straight position, avoiding coming into contact with the backrest.

Mobility exercise for the ankle, knee, and hip: get up from the chair and put a foot on top of the seat. The goal is that you kneel with flexion and that the leg contrary is maintained stretched.

Mobility exercise for the neck: sit down again and move your neck gently. You have to do it in a level way and move your head to different positions, rotate looking from one side to the other, and tilt towards the shoulders.

Antepulsion and retropulsion exercise of the neck: it consists of removing the head forward and go back moving the neck without forcing it too much.

Circular exercise for the hip: for the last movements of this series, support yourself in the back of the chair in a lateral posture. Move the leg that is on the outside in a circular manner and with the knee flexed.