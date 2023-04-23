Starting tomorrow World Vaccination Week – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 23 – Making up for the time and opportunities lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and returning to promoting vaccinations against diseases that can be prevented: it is the ‘great recovery’, as defined by the World Health Organization, promoter of the World Vaccination Week scheduled from 24 to 30 April.



WHO “is working with partners to help countries ensure that more people are protected from preventable diseases”, writes the international organization presenting the Day. “We must act now – WHO continues – to recover the millions of children who have lost the opportunity to be vaccinated during the pandemic, restore essential vaccination coverage to at least 2019 levels and strengthen primary health care to provide immunization “.



The goal of World Immunization Week is for more children and adults, along with the communities to which they belong, to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, and enable them to live happier and healthier lives.” (ANSA) ).

