Startup helps in emergencies or illness of children

During the pilot phase, parents will receive free 24/7 medical video advice

VIOKID

Reutlingen. If children are injured or have an unclear clinical picture for the parents, many parents contact the emergency departments of hospitals directly, especially outside of normal practice hours. As a result, around 40 percent of the small patients presented to emergency rooms are non-urgent emergencies. These tie up valuable personnel capacities and contribute to the already existing overload of the emergency system. The startup VIOONIC GmbH, founded in Reutlingen, is now launching VIOKID, a solution that enables an immediate and 24-hour direct video connection with medical experts with three clicks and without an appointment on the smartphone.

Barry Fogarty, CEO and founder of Vioonic GmbH is convinced that VIOKID gives parents the best possible support in their decision to have their child share can be saved.

VIOKID will start the pilot phase in July of this year. Barry Fogarty knows that there is currently no telemedicine standard for the initial pediatric assessment. As part of our pilot project, our goal is to get as many parents as possible to use VIOKID free of charge and without obligation. According to the founder, this will enable the development of a corresponding standard and thus form the basis for the market launch. Interested parents can register to take part in the pilot project at www.viokid.net. The start-up has already won its own medical experts to participate in the pilot project. The start-up benefits from the possibility that the medical specialists deployed can also work flexibly via VIOKID, regardless of location. The only requirement is stable access to the Internet and a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet.

Barry Fogarty is certain that not only parents will use VIOKID in the future, but also that all the children look after grandparents, aunts and uncles. VIOKID can also provide access to German-speaking medical professionals abroad during the upcoming travel period. Founder sees the future in multilingualism in order to break down the language barriers that exist in the healthcare system today.

With the use of digital solutions, Vioonic GmbH increases the quality of patient care and work optimization in clinics and practices through optimal communication and optimized access to medical expertise through use. The startup was founded in 2020. VIOKID is the second product. The first product from Vioonic GmbH is VIODAX, a highly secure messenger for medical teams in clinics with innovative, patented encryption technology.

Contact

VIOONIC GmbH

Markus Riehl

Gerhard-Kindler-Strasse 8

72770 Reutlingen

+49 1622932063

