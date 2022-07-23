At the end of 2017, the startups of province of Mantua they were 28. At the end of June 2022 the number grew to 41. A good sign for the local fabric of innovation. And if in Lombardy almost half of the startups operate in information and communication services, the trend is also confirmed in the Virgilian territory: 60% of those in Mantua operate in the field of artificial intelligence, cloud, blockchain, electronics and software development. The remaining 40% is divided between startups created to find new solutions in the agri-food sector and young companies active in the tourism, recycling, biomethane and electro-medical sectors.

Innovation 10 years from the startup law. Thus was born the new economy in Italy by Arcangelo Rociola July 22, 2022



There is one of the most interesting realities in the area Startup Geeks. Founded by Alessio Boceda and Giulia D’Amato from Mantua, is the largest online incubator in Italy that trains, connects and grows the conscious entrepreneurs of tomorrow. What does it mean to incubate online? It means creating a national community, offering content, distance learning with workshops, tools and networks to make a difference.

The interview “Dream big and look for crazy people to follow you”: startups according to Donadon by Eleonora Chioda July 20, 2022



Startup Builder, for example, is an online incubation path that allows you to structure and monetize your business project in three months.

“The goal of Startup Geeks is to train, connect and grow aware entrepreneurs. One of these awareness is being able to start up wherever you want – explain Boceda and D’Amato -. This territory has always been fertile in terms of innovation and it is the reason why we decided to found our reality here. We are an example of how an entrepreneurial project can grow even without being in the cities where in the common imagination one must necessarily settle down “.