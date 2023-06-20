Plasmavita Healthcare GmbH

New, state-of-the-art plasma donation center in Oberpullendorf

Plasma donation is indispensable for the care of the sick

State Councilor Mag. Heinrich Dorner and Oberpullendorf Mayor Johann Heisz as guests of honor at the official opening of the Plasmavita donation center in Oberpullendorf

With the new plasma donation center in Oberpullendorf, Plasmavita is strengthening its leading role in the provision of plasma as a life-saving starting material for the manufacture of medicines. These are indispensable in the care of patients with serious illnesses. The numerous guests at the opening included State Councilor Mag. Heinrich Dorner and the Mayor of Oberpullendorf, Johann Heisz.

Human blood plasma is the starting point for a large number of drugs that are used, for example, in immune disorders, in the treatment of cancer and in hospitals to treat accident victims. At the opening of the state-of-the-art plasma donation center in Oberpullendorf, Provincial Councilor Heinrich Dorner said: “High-quality, comprehensive and affordable health care is a key issue that we have committed to in Burgenland. Voluntary plasma donation is an important pillar in order to be able to ensure optimal medical care. Because the donated plasma is used to produce medicines that are the only way for many affected Austrians to lead a normal life.” He also emphasized the value of the event: “Today donors, patients and medical experts come together to emphasize the importance of patient care in Burgenland and all of Austria. I would like to thank all lifesavers, who will donate plasma here in the future.”

Mayor Johann Heisz found words of praise for the choice of the Oberpullendorf location: “We are a cosmopolitan community whose members are involved in many ways. And now we have a donation center on site where the citizens can help many sick people with their plasma donation .”

With the new donation center with up to 20 donation beds, Plasmavita is creating 16 long-term jobs in the community: “We are delighted to have found another home here in Oberpullendorf,” said Rudolf Meixner, Managing Director of Plasmavita Healthcare II GmbH. “Our motivated employees will give the donors a warm welcome and answer all their questions about plasma donation.”

Rare diseases particularly dependent on plasma donation

Those affected with a rare disease are particularly dependent on the availability of plasma-based medicines. A disease is classified as a rare disease if it affects fewer than five out of 10,000 people. The term summarizes over 6,000 previously identified diseases. They include congenital immunodeficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Guillain-Barré syndrome. The majority of rare diseases are genetic, around 80 percent, of which 70 percent begin in childhood. Others can be caused by infections, allergies, and environmental causes. Several thousand people are affected in Austria, over 30 million in Europe and 300 million worldwide. Plasma-based drugs help them to significantly improve their quality of life. You can lead an almost normal life if you take it regularly.

“Many patients can be helped with plasma derivatives, which are drugs that are made from the donated blood plasma,” says Dr. medical Behrouz Mansouri, Medical Director of Plasmavita. “People suffering from a congenital, so-called primary immunodeficiency can be helped by regular treatment with immunoglobulins produced from blood plasma, so that those affected can lead an almost normal life.”

Plasma donors are lifesavers

In order to be able to help patients with a rare disease who need plasma derivatives, plasma donation is the first step in the supply chain. Plasmavita is committed to increasing the amount of donated plasma and thus making a contribution to security of supply. dr Mansouri explains: “The donated blood plasma is the basis of a better life. We call on everyone who is able to donate to donate plasma. Donors are lifesavers.”

Information on the opening hours of the Oberpullendorf donation center at Burgenlandstraße 3, 7350 Oberpullendorf and telephone numbers for making an appointment can be found at www.plasmavita.at.

About Plasmavita

Plasmavita Healthcare II GmbH, based in Vienna, is a modern company specializing in the extraction of human blood plasma for further processing into human medicines. It plays a key role in the acceptance of plasma donations and thus in patient care, since the need for vital plasma-based drugs is steadily increasing. Plasmavita currently operates plasma donation centers in Vogau, Bad Radkersburg and Oberpullendorf, others are under construction. The Plasmavita donation centers are among the most modern in Europe. They are equipped with the latest plasmapheresis equipment and work paperless. www.plasmavita.at

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

What is blood plasma?

Blood plasma is the liquid part of human blood. About 90 percent of the plasma consists of water and about seven percent of various proteins. These help maintain vital body functions, such as blood clotting and fighting infections.

In order to be able to produce plasma-based medicines, the blood plasma from voluntary donors is required. They must be at least 18 years old and weigh more than 50 kilograms. Before donating, they should drink plenty of fluids and have eaten a full meal, as low in fat as possible. The plasma collection process, plasmapheresis, has been tried and tested for decades and meets the highest safety standards.

Congenital immunodeficiencies

Congenital immunodeficiencies are among the rare diseases and are present from birth, even if symptoms sometimes only appear later. More than 430 clinical pictures are known and genetically defined.

The immune system does not work properly in affected patients because they lack antibodies to fight off bacteria, viruses or fungi. As a result, they cannot fight infections as effectively as healthy people. Those affected suffer from frequently recurring infections, for example of the respiratory or urinary tract, which are also difficult, last a long time and, in the worst case, can be life-threatening.

Other diseases treated with plasma derivatives include Guillain-Barré syndrome and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare condition that can occur as a complication following a viral or bacterial infection. This is probably an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks its own organism. Guillain-Barré syndrome affects the nerves and can initially present with tingling and numbness in the limbs. It can quickly progress to extreme muscle weakness in the legs, making it impossible to walk. The symptoms of paralysis then often spread upwards from the legs. Breathing can also be affected. Many people recover within a few weeks, but it is still a life-threatening condition. The disease affects older people more often than young people.

Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (alpha-1 for short) is an inherited lung disease in which the protein alpha-1-antitrypsin (AAT) is produced in lower amounts and/or incorrectly by the body.

In a healthy lung, AAT protects the lung tissue from another protein, neutrophil elastase (NE). It attaches itself to foreign substances and pathogens (which can be dust, smoke, bacteria or viruses that enter the lungs through the air we breathe) and breaks them down to remove them from the body. In alpha-1 patients, the function of the AAT is disrupted: because there is not enough of the protein, it cannot control neutrophil elastase. This is therefore overactive, decomposes not only foreign bodies but also the tissue of the healthy alveoli and damages it.

