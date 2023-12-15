State of Mexico Launches Women with Wellbeing 2023 Program to Improve Living Conditions

The State of Mexico launches Women with Wellbeing 2023 program

In an effort to improve living conditions for women in the State of Mexico, the state government has launched the Women with Wellbeing 2023 program. This initiative is specifically designed for women between 18 and 64 years old who are facing poverty and lack of access to social security in the state.

The main objective of the program is to promote the comprehensive economic and social development of these women. To achieve this, they will be offered financial support and a variety of services focused on well-being. This includes a transfer of monetary resources in the amount of $2,500 Mexican pesos on a bimonthly basis, as well as access to legal, medical, and veterinary care, educational and training options, and social security services.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must be Mexican by birth or naturalization, reside in the State of Mexico, be between 18 and 64 years old, and face conditions of poverty and lack of access to social security. Necessary documents for registration include a birth certificate, official identification, CURP, proof of address, and the completed Single Welfare Form.

The program promises to be inclusive and equitable, covering all 125 municipalities of the State of Mexico. The beneficiary selection process will be carried out through a specialized committee, guaranteeing transparency and equity.

The program is a significant step towards improving the lives of women in the State of Mexico, offering much-needed support and services to those facing economic and social challenges. Pre-registration and registration details will be made available, and the program aims to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of women in the state.