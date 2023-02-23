It had been talked about for a few weeks and finally the rumors came true: Sony announced a new appointment with her State of Playwhich arrives right next to the launch of PS VR 2 (our review here, in case you missed it) on February 22nd and which promises to reveal some news from titles coming to PS5 in the future – even for virtual reality.

The appointment is set for 22.00 Italian time on February 23rdwhen a streaming appointment (which according to Japanese sources should last about 45 minutes in total) will allow us to dive into the next games arriving on the market.

Sony has already given us some previews: we will have about 15 minutes devoted to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich should be closing the appointment.

To keep the DC game company, however, we will also have «some of the most anticipated games from our third party partners» e five new games for PS VR 2.

At the moment, it is difficult to understand if there could be any kind of surprises: the fact that we are talking about games expected by third parties could perhaps also suggest something on the subject Final Fantasy XVI, but we are in the very pure field of theories. Whereas the main eventer should still be Suicide Squadit is difficult to think that Sony could complement the Warner game with other titles that could risk obscuring its visibility – but we’ll still see.

As usual, we at SpazioGames.it we will follow the event in real time on these pages. So expect the news from our Marcello Paolillo, while on this page you will see my summary appear in real time of what was shown during the State of Play.

Refresh the page after 22.00when the appointment starts, to see the various updates appear.

State of Play (February 23, 2023) | All announcements and trailers

Ore 22.00 | The start of is expected State of Play.

The Foglands (PS VR 2)

The show opens immediately reminding us of the availability of PS VR 2launched on February 22nd, and showing us upcoming games for the viewer – starting with The Foglandswhich mixes an atmosphere between monsters and horror with that of the Far West, even in the sounds.

The game is out in 2023.

Green Hell (PS VR 2)

Dangerous woods, very angry alligators and virtual reality survival. We see the player lighting bonfires, talking on the radio as in Firewatch and try to get clean water.

It’s about Green Hellarriving in 2023.

Synapse (PS VR 2)

Definitely more atmosphere at the control for this game, where you will unleash your weapons in particularly animated shootings, between neon colors and even supernatural powers that will allow the protagonist to throw his enemies away.

In this case, the game is Synapse and will arrive in turn in 2023.

Journey To Foundation (PS VR 2)

The trailer opens with a quote from Asimov, whose works the game is inspired by. Archiact introduces us to a galaxy destined for chaos and a war from which humanity must be saved.

The arrival is expected for autumn 2023.

Before your eyes (PS VR 2)

Skybound Games confirms the arrival of the splendid Before Your Eyes on PS VR 2. If you haven’t already played it, I can only recommend it: you won’t forget it again – and it’s the best thing that can happen to you with a video game.

In this case, the release of the title that was originally played with the webcam reading your eyes is expected for the March 10, 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

His debut is just a few days away and, in a new video, we take a closer look Lightfallthe new ambitious expansion of the always very popular Destiny 2from Bungie (which, we recall, is now under the aegis of Sony Interactive Entertainment after last year’s acquisition).

Among the voices of the trailer, it is impossible not to recognize the great Lance Reddick (Sylens in Horizon). The release of the expansion, we recall, is expected for February 28th on both PS4 and PS5.

Bye

Come back to be seen too Byethe video game inspired by New Caledonia that we tested for you a few weeks ago.

The adorable and peaceful exploration experience finally finds the date: the March 21 and will launch on PlayStation Plus. An overview immediately following also anticipates the next arrivals in the catalog.

Humanity

The authors of Rez Infinity they present their next work with a video, among hordes of people and dogs who, apparently, guide them in puzzle paths. He knows a little about Lemmingsonly this time there are people.

Playing with perspectives, one must understand how to move the human flood, starting from maggio 2023 (and also on PS VR 2).

Goodbye Volcano High

Music and illustrations assert themselves within Goodbye Volcano Highwhich also mixes visual novel dynamics – between dialogues and the possibility of choice – and finally finds the appointment with its release, after having disappeared for a long time.

We will be able to experience this peculiar adventure with a unique artistic direction from June 15, 2023.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storms Connections

Let’s see a trailer for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storms Connectionswhich also shows new ninjas on the way.

The release is expected for 2023.

Baldur’s Gate III

Running confirms his Baldur’s Gate III as console release! In early access on PC from 2020, the beloved RPG will also land on PS5 from 31 August 2023.

We can assume, at this point, that it will also be the date we see the final release on PC.

The Wayfinder

The online multiplayer game is also making a comeback The Wayfinderwhose beta begins on February 28th exclusively on PlayStation and you can apply now.

Street Fighter 6

Three new characters are introduced ahead of the release.

The debut, remember, is expected for June 2nd next.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

There is also a nice taste of Resident Evil 4 Remake, one of the most awaited releases of next March. Seeing Leon show off his shoulder camera and his ai kicks again won it certainly has a significant effect.

The action-packed trailer is particularly epic and highlights Leon’s mission to bring Ashley home safely – who even from here seems much more active and enterprising. We are made to give a minimal taste even on the return de The expendables and it is confirmed that a special demo should be coming soon.

Suicide Squad

As promised, let’s move on to the block dedicated to Suicide Squadwhich will be the main events of the evening. The block should show us 15 minutes dedicated entirely to the Rocksteady home game.

Space, as it was legitimate to imagine, for a lot of action with well-known faces: not only Harley Quinn, but also Wonder Woman and a lot of Flash. The release is expected for 26 maggio 2023.

The first action-packed trailer is followed by a second, which presents us with a behind-the-scenes look at Rocksteady – who wants to tell his Arkham universe from the point of view of the villainsexplaining why the Suicide Squad will have to deal with a Justice League never like this fucked up.

We are confirmed that gameplay with Harley will be very lively, she moves fast and can dangle with her grappling hook like Spider-Man in the Insomniac saga of the same name. Deadshot, of him, is armed to the teeth and equipped with a jetpack to get around while wielding handguns and sniper rifles.

King Shark can make considerable leaps and is a character characterized by brute strength – we are obviously talking about a tank. The close combat is very strong, in her shoes. Finally, the team is completed by Captain Boomerang.

All missions are designed to be completed by 1 to 4 players. If you want, therefore, you can also play cooperatively, or simply go ahead alone, on your way. Of course, Rocksteady hopes you can play co-op as well, to really feel like you’re the Suicide Squad all together.

The game will be supported even after launch, with new characters, missions and weapons, the authors anticipate. Microtransactions will include cosmetic content only.

Ore 22.44 | The State of Play has officially ended!