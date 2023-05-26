State-of-the-art healthcare and treatment, the Sant’Orsola of Bologna among the best public hospitals in Italy

Bologna, 26 May 2023 – Reduced waiting times for interventions per tumors and use of equipment and machinery avant-garde are among the characteristics that place the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic among the best hospitals of Italy. The first evaluation model says so multidimensional of managerial performance in public hospitals presented by agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services which reports to the Ministry of Health. There are 53 hospitals throughout the country examine yourself, of which new ones turn out to be the best, with the highest level of performance, including Sant’Orsola, unique of our Region.

Among the features that place the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic among the best hospitals in Italy there are the reduced ones waiting time of operations for tumors and the presence of avant-garde and non-obsolete equipment and machinery for the diagnostic testsbut also the clinical-care results achieved, the quality of care and the management and organization skills of company managers. “Behind the success and excellence of our Community there are the work, skills and passion of each of the operators placed at the service of citizens every day – he comments Clare Gibertonidirector ofIRCS extension Bologna University Hospital – Sant’Orsola Polyclinic -. I want to grasp this occasion to thank each of them. As a public structure we welcome everyone without anyone discriminationno barrier or filter and without any reasoning of convenience. And if there was a need for confirmation the years of Covid they proved it. This is the highest way of interpreting article 32 of ours Constitution. Let’s be proud of it.”

Of the same opinion too John Molari, rector ofUniversity of Bologna who declares: “It is a very important recognition of which we are particularly pleased proud. The contribution of the University to health services of recognized national excellence is one of the most effective and clearest ways of certifying that the Alma Mater has the good at heart collective. I thank those who made this result possible: teachers, researchers and researchers, technical and administrative staff of the University together with all the staff of the Company. Moreover agenas for the moment it does not consider research and training activities which would give even greater emphasis to the role of Saint Ursula and of the University in improving the quality of the health service. We will continue to resolutely pursue what I consider to be one of the most important objectives of our Strategic Plan: to strengthen joint programming with the Health Service for a more effective integration of assistance, didactic and scientific activities”