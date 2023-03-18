Under the motto “Pilot project meets practice”, current projects of the Federal Ministry of Health were presented at the conference. In Saarland, the BMG supports a project that optimizes the professional integration of people with a refugee or migration background in the healthcare system. The aim is to develop a transferrable pattern integration process.

Together with the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences, our ministry is developing an internet platform through which we support the nursing training of people with a migration background. Technical terms are translated into German using practical examples. The project is to be used in practice from 2020.

Another project of the Federal Ministry of Health is the e-learning platform “Diversity Care”. Nursing staff should learn special skills in dealing with people with a migration background in need of care. The new website will be launched shortly.