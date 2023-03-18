Home Health State Secretary Sabine Weiss: “Better integration of foreign nursing staff”
Health

State Secretary Sabine Weiss: “Better integration of foreign nursing staff”

by admin

Under the motto “Pilot project meets practice”, current projects of the Federal Ministry of Health were presented at the conference. In Saarland, the BMG supports a project that optimizes the professional integration of people with a refugee or migration background in the healthcare system. The aim is to develop a transferrable pattern integration process.

Together with the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences, our ministry is developing an internet platform through which we support the nursing training of people with a migration background. Technical terms are translated into German using practical examples. The project is to be used in practice from 2020.

Another project of the Federal Ministry of Health is the e-learning platform “Diversity Care”. Nursing staff should learn special skills in dealing with people with a migration background in need of care. The new website will be launched shortly.

See also  According to experts, there is a rule to follow for a healthy diet

You may also like

Prostate cancer, tap water is a risk

Glaucoma, discover the alarm bells to intervene in...

Toothache, when to go to the dental emergency...

Illness for Mauro Coruzzi – Italian Stories 17/03/2023...

thus the scammer raised more than 250 thousand...

CGIL Congress, Landini re-elected secretary: “Distance from Meloni,...

Tumors: chef Locatelli testimonial oncological week Lilt –...

off to prophylaxis for one hundred people. The...

Style mature hair properly and look younger

anorexia and bulimia on the rise – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy