Statement by BAS President Plate / vdek welcomes the statement “The legislature has a duty to ensure the long-term financing of GKV and SPV”

Berlin – Regarding the press release of the Federal Social Security Office (BAS) on the occasion of the publication of the BAS Activity Report 2022, Dr. Jörg Meyers-Middendorf, representative of the board of the association of substitute funds e. V. (vdek):

“We welcome the statement by the President of the BAS, Frank Plate, who sees the legislator as having an obligation with regard to the financing of statutory health insurance and social long-term care insurance, ‘despite the strained federal budget, create structures to finance social insurance and thus ultimately care ensure sustainable.’

Instead of launching sustainable solutions on the revenue and expenditure side, as announced in the coalition agreement, the current pattern in politics is to primarily burden the contributors with financial reforms in order to absorb the financial deficit. Problems are only postponed further. For example, the contribution rates in long-term care insurance were increased for the majority of insured persons on July 1, 2023, and the Federal Minister of Health has already announced that health insurance contributions will also be increased again in 2024, if necessary. However, tasks for society as a whole must be financed by the state. The measures of the last care reform are not sustainable either, as the constantly increasing personal contributions in the inpatient care facilities, which the vdek publishes, show again.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

